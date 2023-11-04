Franklin Institute has a new take on the final frontier

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Derek Pitts couldn’t be happier.

The astronomer and spokesperson for the Franklin Institute helped announce its newly expanded and updated outer space exhibition, Wonderous Space. It takes up two floors of the Institute’s building on the Parkway, sandwiched between the Fels Planetarium on the ground floor and the Holt and Miller Observatory on the roof.

“I’m so excited that there are now astronomy-related exhibits on all four floors,” said Pitts. “Perfect for me.”

With the support of Boeing, the $8.5 million renovation is the first phase of a building-wide overhaul of the Institute’s science exhibitions. Over the next several years, 12 subject exhibitions will be reduced to six: space, the human body, earth science, computer science, the built environment, and machines and robots.

The expanded Wondrous Space, encompassing 7,500 square feet, has absorbed what used to be the electricity exhibition space.

“The six exhibits will be double in size and double in scope. They’ll go deeper than we’ve been in these topics,” said Franklin Institute CEO Larry Dubinski. “There’s so much interdisciplinary work in science. What you’ll see in an exhibit like this is not just physics but everything from engineering, material science, and bioscience.”

The first floor of Wondrous Space is dark and mysterious, with low lights punctuated by illuminated interactives demonstrating powerful forces in outer space that you can’t see with the naked eye: radiation waves, gravity, and orbits.