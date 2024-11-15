From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Time is running out for LEGO enthusiasts as “The Art of the Brick” exhibition enters its final days at the Franklin Institute. The acclaimed collection of over 100 works of art made of LEGO bricks will end its time at the museum this Sunday, Nov. 17, after a nine-month run as part of the Institute’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

Known as “the world’s largest display of art,” the exhibit is the work of former New York attorney Nathan Sawaya. Originally from Oregon, Sawaya moved to New York to pursue a career in law, but his life took a different direction.

“When I was a lawyer, I quickly came to realize I was more comfortable sitting on the floor creating sculptures than I was sitting in a boardroom,” says one of the placards at the exhibit, quoting Sawaya. He left his law career in 2004 and became a LEGO artist.

“Art of the Brick” began in 2007 as a traveling exhibit featuring sculptures and art pieces made by Sawaya. According to the exhibit’s website, the collection “features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of the world’s most famous art masterpieces like Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ and Da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’ as well as a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography.”

As patrons walk through the exhibition, they will see different themed sections, such as “The Human Condition,” showcasing LEGO art around emotions. Another section features art from the ancient world, such as the statue of David.

Works of animals are featured heavily throughout, with a section new to Philly known as “PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection.” The works of art are a collaboration between Sawaya and photographer Dean West.

“The collection features 13 large-scale sculptures — created from LEGO bricks — of endangered animals, including the humpback whale, polar bear, and lowland gorilla, each presented with a cinematic image of their natural habitat, shot on location in multiple remote global regions,” according to the museum.