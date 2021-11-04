Visit Philly, the city’s tourism marketing company, expects Harry Potter to be a significant factor in restoring Philadelphia’s tourism and hospitality industry to pre-pandemic levels.

“The world premiere of ‘Harry Potter: the Exhibition’ at the Franklin Institute in 2022 is unquestionably one of those bright spots,” said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation and global diversity officer for Visit Philly. “We’re going to make sure that we’re touting all that it has to offer in its run in Philadelphia, on all of our marketing platforms.”

The company developing Harry Potter: The Exhibition is not new to Philadelphia. Imagine Exhibitions’ blockbuster shows about Titanic and Jurassic World have run at the Franklin in the past. President and CEO Tom Zaller said Harry Potter will feature all the significant characters and scenes from the entire Harry Potter universe, aka the Wizarding World.

The first book of the Harry Potter series, “The Philosopher’s Stone,” was published in 1997, and the first movie of the film franchise released 20 years ago. Since then its stories and spin-offs have been developed into many products, including a play, an amusement park, and an online digital platform.

Zaller hopes his exhibition will satisfy the high expectations that Harry Potter fans have built over the decades.

“It’s great stuff. I mean, it’s a little bit of pressure for me personally to live up to that level of excellence,” he said. “The stories are incredible and the filmmaking is incredible. The physical things that have been brought to life over the years from different experiences all over the world are just really well-done.”