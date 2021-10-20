A “Magical Fantasy” appears in the Navy Yard

In 2019 the Navy, which still uses the shipyard, agreed to selectively lift some residential deed restrictions, particularly in the Navy Yard’s Historic Core section. Last month the PIDC, with its development partner Ensemble/Mosaic, released plans for a 611-unit complex a stone’s throw from the Parade Grounds.

“So just one block to the east of this, behind the two historic buildings you see on the Parade Grounds, is what we’re calling Chapel Block,” said Jennifer Tran, PIDC’s Navy Yard director of marketing and communication, while standing at “Magical Fantasy.”

The new apartment building is named after the Chapel of Four Chaplains, the Navy Yard’s worship space built during World War II, right next to the new development. The Chapel will remain untouched. Chapel Block is now in the zoning board hearing phase, expected to break ground in 2022.

“It’s going to be a variety of mixed-income housing, affordable market rate, and long-term residential housing,” said Tran.

By putting “Magical Fantasy” on the Parade Grounds, Tran hopes visitors who enter the gates at the bottom of Broad Street to see the colorful structures will also be drawn to the historic architecture of the Navy Yard, its 20 acres of parks, and the long walkway along the Delaware River that has become a popular place for fishing.

“Magical Fantasy” will be up for a year, until October 2022. Tran said right now there are no plans to program the installation with events, but Myerscough hopes the public will take it upon themselves to make it their own.

“You could actually use the space as a performance space, which I think is interesting,” said Myerscough. “There’s a piece I’ve just done in London recently and I made it so that it had a sort of stage. People write to me and say, ‘Can I do this there?’ And it’s, like, ‘It’s not mine!’ It’s in a public space. You can do what you like.”