Philly artists are opening their studios to the public for the first time since COVID

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours returns this weekend and next, with more than 200 participating artists throughout the city inviting the public into their creative spaces.

Philadelphia’s is one of the largest citywide open studios events in the country, and was canceled last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then staged six months later as a virtual event.

The number of artists is lower this time than it had been pre-pandemic, when typically about 300 artists would participate — some years as many as 400.

“It’s definitely fewer, but it’s still significant,” said Genevieve Coutroubis, the executive artistic director of the Center for Emerging Visual Artists, which puts on POST.

“Artists spent a lot of time during the pandemic creating a lot of work and spending a lot of time in their studios by themselves,” Coutroubis said. “I think they’re generally enthusiastic about sharing the work that they’ve created, understanding it will be a little bit of a slower year.”

This year also marks the return of one artist studio building that has been closed to the public for six years.

915 Spring Garden had always been one of the largest and most popular sites for POST since it started in 2000, with 100 artist studios in a converted, five-story former warehouse and railroad building. The artists in the building had begun organizing public events in 1981, predating POST.

“It was an unbelievable place because the entire building — that’s 100 studios — everybody was an artist,” said longtime tenant and painter William Kosman. “When we had open studios, we had more than 1,000 people.”

The building had also developed a vital and supportive community of artists.

“915 was a very, very important part historically in the event,” said Coutroubis. “We’re really excited to see them come back. And I think that they will continue to be a highlight and a focal point this year.”