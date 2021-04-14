For 10 years, Constance Culpepper has been traveling from her home in Penn Valley over the Schuylkill River to her art studio inside the Mill Studios building, on Leverington Street in Manayunk. It’s a five-minute drive.

She goes there to paint. That’s all. As a mother of three, her creative time is precious. Culpepper had never before wanted to participate in the annual Philadelphia Open Studio Tour (POST), where artists agree to open their studios to the general public one weekend a year.

“I’m kind of shy, and also busy. I really want to focus my time when I’m not busy with my family,” said Culpepper. “I want to be painting. I don’t want to take time away from that. Social media and all that outreach, I’m really lazy at that part.”

A year into the pandemic, Culpepper is craving company. She still prefers to paint alone in her studio, but better appreciates that she can’t be an artist in total isolation.

“You don’t want to create work in a bubble. It needs to have some sort of reflection or I feel like it’s just stagnant,” she said. “When I talk to people, when they tell me their experience, it kind of fills my work and inspires me as much as looking at other images or sketches I’ve made.”

Culpepper and most of the 42 artists in the Mill Studios building are participating in POST, which this year has been set up as an online, virtual event. CFEVA, the Center for Emerging Visual Artists, which coordinates POST, is using the online video platform Remo, designed for conferences where participants are expected to congregate in many small groups. The layout resembles a wedding party, with tables in a grid. Participants can jump from table to table.

“Remo software does a really good job, I think, of replicating that studio building experience of going to, say, Crane Arts or 1241 Carpenter Street or Herman Street Studios, and going from studio to studio right down the hallway,” said Michael Mergen, community program manager with CFEVA, describing some of the larger artist studio buildings in Philadelphia.