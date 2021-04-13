After 159 years, the UPenn Glee Club goes co-ed

The Glee Club has to recruit new members each year as older members graduate, and at the height of its popularity it could have about 40 voices. Right now it has 20. Part of that reduced membership can be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, but Milner says the downward slide started years earlier.

“To cut the group’s size in half over three years — that’s a pretty drastic decline,” he said. “I think that shows that we were behind the times, that we had some thinking to do if we wanted to make the group more inclusive, make it more desirable to join, to audition, to be a part of.”

As a student-run organization, the Glee Club leadership can make decisions independent of the University. However, when the club decided to open its ranks to all gender identities, the University stepped in to see that the historic move was done equitably.

First, they had to check in with Glee Club alumni to see if there were any objections. There were not, according to Laurie McCall, director of Student Performing Arts at UPenn.

“Then we had them talk with the Women’s Center staff and the LGBTQ Center staff to talk about how to develop a community,” said McCall. “How are you going to all of a sudden just be the right culture and the right environment for the rest of the genders that you have not included all these years?”

The University urged the Glee Club to not simply open their auditions to women, but build a culture that would be more inviting to women. Merging with the Sirens would not only incorporate a singing culture already centered around women, but would also avoid creating competition between the two groups.

“We’re not taking away from the Glee Club and its history and traditions and amazing reputation, but adding to it,” said Dauer. “Another point that we talk about is how the Glee Club is the ‘unofficial musical ambassador of the University,’ and it’s hard to use that phrase when not every student can be considered for membership in the singer section. So I’m really excited that this change will be taking that requirement away.”

The first combined performance of the Glee Club and the Penn Sirens will be next month at the annual Baccalaureate ceremony, a traditional interfaith event before graduation commencements. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be virtual: each voice of the combined Glee Club will record themselves individually, then be mixed together in a pre-recorded video.

On the program will be the Glee Club’s signature song, “Afterglow,” written in 1964 for the club’s male tenor and bass voices by Bruce Montgomery, who was its director for 44 years. “It’s been Glee Club-specific, really, for its entire existence. It is the Glee Club song. That’s how it’s known. It’ll stay that way, it’ll just now be rearranged or soprano, alto, tenor, bass, instead, which is definitely a big change,” said Milner.