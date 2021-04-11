Better late than never: Theater Week returns

After a year devastating to the theater industry, the annual Philadelphia Theater Week is returning this month, April 22 – May 2.

To some, it is an unexpected surprise.

Since it launched three years ago, Theater Week has happened in February when many theater companies typically return to the stage after taking a break from the busy holiday performance season. With the pandemic having shut down all theaters and live performances, many theater artists assumed Theater Week would not happen this year, and turned their attention to future projects.

But in late February, Theatre Philadelphia, which coordinates Theater Week, issued an announcement that the show will go on, if a little later than normal. Instead of a winter theater festival, Theater Weeks would roll out in spring.

“I was always kind of hoping that the spring would just be better pandemic-wise,” said Theater Week executive director LaNeshe Miller-White. “Vaccines are rolling out and we do have a better situation. We have a few shows that are in-person, outdoor shows. So that’s exciting.”

The lineup of about 85 productions is predominately online, but includes a handful of in-person shows that utilize creative ways to do it safely during a pandemic: EgoPo will do the Adam Rapp play “Nocture” as a drive-in, lit by the headlights of the audience in their cars; “Murder by Gaslight” is an outdoor walking murder mystery-comedy by Without a Cue Productions; “White Dress” by Philly PACK is a 10-minute piece of dance theater meant to be seen through an open garage door in South Philadelphia; “MallBodies” by former Philadelphian Michael Durst is a streaming audio narrative meant to be listened to while walking through a shopping mall, and you can choose any one you like.

Miller-White was expecting about half the usual number of Theater Week participants — about 90 in a good year. She was surprised by how many jumped at the chance to be part of the first Theater Week of the pandemic.

“I didn’t think people would be as excited about doing virtual shows,” she said. “Many companies are not operating at their normal capacities. A lot of people still have staff who are furloughed. They have one or two people — if that — holding up the ship until we get through this. So I wasn’t sure what everyone’s capacity would be to put something together for Theater Week.”