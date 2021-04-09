Taylor J. Mitchell relocated to Philadelphia three years ago from Alabama, knowing no one in the city and never having been here before. She was fresh out of college and itching to get her career in theater started: Broadway was the goal and Philadelphia seemed like a good place to start.

“When I came here, instantly my body said, ‘Yes, this is it,’” she said. “Best decision I’ve made in my life.”

Mitchell joined an apprenticeship program at the Walnut Theater, where she has performed in several shows and now works as a teaching artist, but she noticed that she was one of the few Black people in the program.

“Since I’ve been born, I’ve been placed in predominantly Black settings, so it was a big culture shock moving to Philly and it being vice-versa,” said Mitchell. “I’m not seeing many African Americans in my work.”

Black Theater Alliance Philadelphia has just launched a professional mentorship program for people like Mitchell, who are starting out in the business and could use a little guidance. She was paired with Angelica Jackson, a few years Mitchell’s senior and also a Philly transplant, originally from Maryland where she started performing as a child.

“Growing up in my hometown in Charles County, I would often be one of very few chocolate chips in the theater cookie,” said Jackson. “I was drawn to it because I just love telling stories. When I participated with local theaters and their education programs or children’s plays, I often found myself being the only brown girl.”

Jackson and Mitchell immediately bonded over their shared experiences. Like Mitchell, Jackson also went through the Walnut Street Professional Apprenticeship Program and noticed few Black colleagues.

“It wasn’t until I graduated from that program and moved further west, to West Philly, that I was able to discover so many cool small theater groups that were led and founded by Black theater artists,” she said, mentioning Theatre in the X and First World Theatre at the Community Education Center in Powelton Village.