Dozens of human skulls of Black people – some hundreds of years old — will be returned to their communities of origin for reburial, according to a commitment by the University of Pennsylvania’s Museum of Archeology and Anthropology.

On Monday, the Penn Museum issued both an apology for possessing the skulls in its historic Morton Collection and outlined a plan to repatriate them.

“The Penn Museum and the University of Pennsylvania apologize for the unethical possession of human remains in the Morton Collection,” wrote Dr. Christopher Woods, who became the new director of Penn Museum on April 1. “It is time for these individuals to be returned to their ancestral communities, wherever possible, as a step toward atonement and repair for the racist and colonial practices that were integral to the formation of these collections.”

The Morton Collection of more than 1,000 human skulls was assembled in the 19th century by Dr. Samuel Morton, who used them in an attempt to find an anthropological basis for white supremacy. He died in 1851 and his conclusions are now regarded as deeply racist.

Some of the remains were not acquired through ethical or legal means, including 51 skulls of enslaved Africans that were dug out of a graveyard in Cuba. Several skulls are believed to have belonged to Black Philadelphians, likely bought from grave robbers.