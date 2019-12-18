Welcome to the Navy Yard: Philly’s next hot neighborhood

Welcome to the Navy Yard: Philly’s next hot neighborhoodListen 12:37
Philadelphia is using evocative public art to promote the largely underused Navy Yard as a place where people can live, work and play. So far, the art installations have drawn thousands of people. Can the Navy Yard weave itself into the fabric of the city? Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jacob Adelman explains.