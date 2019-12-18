Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Welcome to the Navy Yard: Philly’s next hot neighborhood

Air Date: December 17, 2019
Listen 12:37
Enter the Cocoon, an art installation at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Enter the Cocoon, an art installation at Philadelphia's Navy Yard. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia is using evocative public art to promote the largely underused Navy Yard as a place where people can live, work and play. So far, the art installations have drawn thousands of people. Can the Navy Yard weave itself into the fabric of the city? Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jacob Adelman explains.

