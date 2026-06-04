Is Philly ready for USA 250?

The countdown is on. We are one month away from America’s 250th birthday. From the Welcome America concert and fireworks, to Movies on the Mall, to art installations and exhibitions across neighborhoods, and burying a national time capsule, the list of festivities is long. With the FIFA World Cup kickoff next week, and the MLB All-Star Game in town for the first time in 30 years, it’s an exciting time to be in Philadelphia.

The convergence of so many events drawing international attention comes with special challenges. City officials say they’re more than ready to meet the moment — and the demands of a potential influx of tourists. But critics of the preparation campaign say investments in infrastructure and beautification were too little, too late.

The decade leading up to this year’s celebration was marked by tension between planning groups and changes in leadership and direction. The COVID-19 pandemic, a municipal workers’ strike, and a fiscal crisis that plagued SEPTA were just a few major bumps in the road. Construction projects across the region remain unfinished, and now, skyrocketing costs for fuel and travel mean hopes for a tourism boom may not materialize.

On this episode of Studio 2, with just a month to go, is Philadelphia ready to celebrate USA 250?

Guests: