The Big Fix: Philadelphia at 2076

As we get ready to ring in the country’s semiquincentennial and celebrate Philadelphia’s critical role in our national independence, we’re asking: what will Philly look like at the next big milestone? The Tricentennial.

This month on The Big Fix, our monthly series where we bat around big ideas, we’re skipping past the parades and fireworks to think about what the city could become over the next half-century.

We’ve brought together three people with ambitious plans for the future of Philadelphia and the region and asked them each to pitch two big ideas for transforming the city. From the Delaware waterfront to the parkway, from the stadium district to Market East, across all our parks, schools, skyscrapers, museums and neighborhoods: how can we set Philly on the right path to thrive? How could we redesign the city for the future?

Guests: