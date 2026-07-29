Big Fix: Solutions to the housing crisis

Today, half of all U.S. renters are cost-burdened, that means they spend more than 30% of their paycheck on housing. And 12 million people spend more than half their income on rent. At the same time, more Americans are locked out of homeownership because of high prices, high interest rates, and decades of underbuilding.

Estimates of the housing deficit range from 2 to 7 million unbuilt homes. And the result, if you live in a major city, even a median income won’t get you through the front door of a modest home.

In our latest episode of The Big Fix, we’re tackling the affordable housing crisis. Can we build our way out of this? Is it time to toss out the regulations? What role should federal, state, and local governments play and where does private industry fit in? We’ll debate potential solutions, from zoning reform and rental vouchers to accessory dwelling units and YIMBYism, with three experts who will bring their own solutions to the table.

Guests: