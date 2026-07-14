The Big Fix
A monthly series from Studio 2 exploring solutions to some of the country’s thorniest issues
The Big Fix: Philadelphia at 2076
What could the city become over the next half-century? How could we redesign the city for the future?
Air Date: June 30, 2026 12:00 pmListen 47:40
The Big Fix: getting kids off screens
Can we make technology safer and healthier for kids and teens? Do social media and phone bans actually work? And who should be responsible for setting the boundaries?
Air Date: May 27, 2026 12:00 pmListen 51:27
The Big Fix: How to power our future
America’s power grid is buckling as energy demand soars. Fuel shocks from the war in Iran are only exacerbating concerns. So how do we keep the lights on?
Air Date: April 27, 2026 12:00 pmListen 51:43
The Big Fix: Revamping the American tax code
Can we make a fairer, simpler and more effective tax system?
Air Date: March 30, 2026 12:00 pmListen 51:00
The Big Fix: Remaking American Healthcare
The United States spends more money on health care than any other country and still millions of Americans struggle to get care. How can we make a better healthcare system?
Air Date: February 24, 2026 12:00 pmListen 51:41
The Big Fix: Remaking K-12 Education
We are launching a brand new monthly series we’re calling "The Big Fix." Each month we’ll tackle one of the country’s biggest issues and think big on possible solutions.
Air Date: January 27, 2026 12:00 pmListen 51:15