The Big Fix: Remaking American Healthcare

How do we improve the health care system in the United States?

As part of our Big Fix series, where we tackle some of the country’s most stubborn problems and debate real solutions, we’re taking on health care. It’s an issue which seems to be in a perpetual state of crisis – spiraling costs, staff shortages, inequities in access and uneven outcomes.

The United States spends more money on health care than any other country — $5.3 trillion and counting — making up 18% of the GDP, the largest share of any sector. And yet, health outcomes don’t match the investment. Compared to similar countries, the U.S. has higher child mortality, more preventable death and lower life expectancy.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans struggle to afford care. Nearly half say they’re forced to choose between medical care and basic living expenses and over a third report skipping or postponing medications or treatment because of cost.

Critics point to many culprits — profit-minded insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, hospitals, drug-makers, expensive new technologies and medicines, a fragmented and inefficient system, an aging population — but even when there’s agreement on the underlying problems, meaningful reform has been elusive.

So what would workable solutions actually look like? If we could reimagine a better health care system, what would we do? Today, we’ll press a panel of experts for their concrete solutions to the health care puzzle. And we’ll open the floor to your boldest ideas.

Guests:

–Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel, oncologist, a key architect of the ACA and Vice Provost for Global Initiatives at University of Pennsylvania. He’s the author of the new book Eat Your Ice Cream.

–Dr. Marion Mass, practicing pediatrician in Bucks County and board member of Free2Care.

– Wendell Potter, former health insurance executive, president of the Center for Health and Democracy and editor of the Substack Health Care Un-covered.