From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Penn Medicine is partnering with billionaire investor Mark Cuban to streamline the availability of generic prescription drugs for its network of pharmacy locations.

The nonprofit health system’s new partnership with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. marketplace for businesses officially goes into effect in January.

The marketplace is part of Cuban’s larger mission to reduce drug shortages and help bring down rising health care costs for patients, hospitals and health systems by cutting out industry “middlemen” and limiting drug pricing markups.

In the new partnership with Penn Medicine, Cuban’s company will source generic drugs from pharmaceutical manufacturing companies at lower costs and with fewer hurdles, officials said.

Penn Medicine’s Chief Pharmacy Officer Nishaminy Kasbekar said this was an appealing option for a large health system that fills about 1.5 million prescriptions each year.

“Supply chain costs have gone up, drug costs have gone up, there’s a rising increase in the complexity of medications,” Kasbekar said. “I think health systems are really looking at ways and opportunities to do things differently and to kind of relieve some of those cost pressures.”

Kasbekar said Penn Medicine plans to take whatever savings it makes from the new partnership and reinvest that money in health care programs and services that support patients.

“This joint effort goes beyond cost savings — it’s about empowering health care providers like Penn Medicine to deliver superior care by removing financial barriers to essential medications,” Cuban said in a statement.