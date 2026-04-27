The Big Fix: How to power our future

Energy demand is rapidly growing, fueled by AI data centers, industrial expansion and electrification. According to a recent report by consulting firm ICF, demand for electricity will increase 25% by 2030 and 78% by 2050. But America’s power grid is already overworked and buckling under the load.

Fuel shocks from the war in Iran are only making energy concerns more heated, and despite the United States being relatively energy independent, consumers are still feeling the pain at the pump and in the supply chain.

Some say the answer is to drill more and build more gas-powered plants. Others say this is the moment to double down on renewables and decarbonize our future.

On this episode of The Big Fix, we ask the question that touches everything from your electricity bill to the health of the planet: how should we power the future?

Guests: