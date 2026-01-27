The Big Fix: Remaking K-12 Education

Today on Studio 2, we’re launching The Big Fix, our brand new monthly series exploring solutions to some of the country’s thorniest issues.

For our first episode, we’re turning to one of the most important foundations of our society and democracy – education – and specifically K-12 schools, something many say is in crisis, made worse by the pandemic. There’s a widening achievement gap, deep inequities in school funding, slipping test scores, and a student mental health emergency, to name a few.

But beyond those issues, we want to ask the bigger question – if we had the chance to rebuild our education system from the ground up, what should it look like? How can we adapt to best prepare students for the future?

To help answer that, we’ve invited a panel of education experts to reimagine how school works in this country and present some concrete, ambitious ideas for change.

And our question to listeners today, what would be your big fix to K-12 education? How would you make schools work better?

Guests:



Dr. William Hayes, CEO of Boys’ Latin

Donna Cooper, executive director of Children First

Rebecca Winthrop, director of the Center for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution





