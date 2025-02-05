Rob McElhenney is juggling a lot of projects. There’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history which he created. There’s Mythic Quest, the comedy on AppleTV+ set in the office of a multiplayer video game company. And there’s Welcome to Wrexham, a docu-series about managing the professional Welsh football team he bought with actor Ryan Reynolds – it’s a sort of real-life Ted Lasso.

Rob McElhenney grew up in South Philadelphia, the setting of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and has always been a big fan of Philly sports. So, with the Birds headed to Super Bowl 59, we had to have him on Studio 2.