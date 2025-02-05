Rob McElhenney: Eagles Super Bowl hopes, 'It's Always Sunny,' and 'Mythic Quest'
The Philly native talks about one of the longest-running sitcoms in history, his Apple TV+ show “Mythic Quest,” and the Philadelphia Eagles. Who is he rooting for on Sunday?Listen 51:13
Rob McElhenney is juggling a lot of projects. There’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history which he created. There’s Mythic Quest, the comedy on AppleTV+ set in the office of a multiplayer video game company. And there’s Welcome to Wrexham, a docu-series about managing the professional Welsh football team he bought with actor Ryan Reynolds – it’s a sort of real-life Ted Lasso.
Rob McElhenney grew up in South Philadelphia, the setting of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and has always been a big fan of Philly sports. So, with the Birds headed to Super Bowl 59, we had to have him on Studio 2.
