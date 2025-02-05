Rob McElhenney: Eagles Super Bowl hopes, 'It's Always Sunny,' and 'Mythic Quest'

The Philly native talks about one of the longest-running sitcoms in history, his Apple TV+ show “Mythic Quest,” and the Philadelphia Eagles. Who is he rooting for on Sunday?

Air Date: February 5, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:13
Actor Rob McElhenney

FILE - Actor Rob McElhenney acknowledges the crowd prior to a London Series baseball game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at The London Stadium in London, Sunday, June 9, 2024. McElhenney keeps an eye on the Phillies no matter how far away he is filming TV shows or leading his Wrexham soccer team. He even goofed around with the Phillies on their recent trip to London.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Rob McElhenney is juggling a lot of projects. There’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history which he created.  There’s Mythic Quest, the comedy on AppleTV+ set in the office of a multiplayer video game company. And there’s Welcome to Wrexham, a docu-series about managing the professional Welsh football team he bought with actor Ryan Reynolds – it’s a sort of real-life Ted Lasso.  

Rob McElhenney grew up in South Philadelphia, the setting of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and has always been a big fan of Philly sports. So, with the Birds headed to Super Bowl 59, we had to have him on Studio 2.

