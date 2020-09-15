A 1984 Ford Thunderbird Elan is parked in front of one of the Navy Yard’s grand brick buildings, now with its doors and windows boarded up. The car has its back axle dropped like a low rider and is decorated from front grill to exhaust pipe with small strips of vinyl that shimmer in the breeze.

It’s been “piñata’d,” said artist Justin Favela.

“I started using the piñata as a medium about ten years ago,” said Favela over the phone from his studio in Las Vegas, Nevada. “A few years ago I started making lowrider piñatas to scale. This is the first time I’m making one out of an actual car.”

The car resembles the Guatemalan flag: white on top and pale blue on the sides. A green quetzal bird adorns the hood. Favela’s mother, originally from Guatemala, offered design ideas between her shifts as a casino worker in Vegas. She inspired Favela to use shiny mylar strips in place of the Thunderbird’s chrome.

“My mom wanted it to have some shine, some glitz to come through,” he said. “Lowrider culture is seen as a very masculine thing. But when I see lowriders, I see high drag. They are the most beautiful drag queens ever.”

Is the lowrider piñata full of candy? Favela gets that question all the time. The answer is no.

Favela is one of seven artists contributing work to an annual show of public art in the Navy Yard. This is the third year PIDC — the organization overseeing the development of the former military shipyard — has used contemporary art to draw visitors to the bottom of Broad Street.

Previous years have seen monumental-sized art events: a gargantuan sea monster emerging from a warehouse, and a giant cocoon made of duct tape. This year the works are smaller-scale and more plentiful. Six pieces are scattered around the historic core of the Navy Yard.

“We encourage people to walk around, or ride a bike, and explore the art installation,” said PIDC spokesperson Jennifer Tran. “While not hidden, some are smaller and require keen eyesight to find.”

Around the corner from the lowrider piñata, half-hidden by foliage, a cardboard troll appears to be crawling out from underneath a footbridge. The Philadelphia-based street artist Kid Hazo, working with the retailer of Philly kitsch South Fellini, adapted a monster from Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” turning it into a Philly fan dressed in Eagles green.

A stone’s throw away is a small, unused building near the Chapel of the Four Chaplains. Among the English ivy, crawling over its brick, is a rose bush made from yarn cross-stitched into wire mesh by Spanish artist Raquel Rodrigo. If you don’t look twice, you might miss it.