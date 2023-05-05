‘It’s just gay.’ A forest of fanciful cacti pops up in the Navy Yard

Last year the PIDC released its master plan to develop over 600 residential units, with hopes to attract retail businesses. A spokesperson said groundbreaking is expected later this year.

In an area still used by the Navy as a scrapyard for retired warships, “Mirage” offers visitors an immersive environment that is softer, more tactile, and – according to Geez – more fabulous.

“It’s over-the-top and saturated,” he said. “Queer community in general has a reputation sometimes to be over-the-top and in people’s faces, which I don’t think is the case. I think we’re just being who we are. But it’s fun to make it even more saturated, even louder, just to show that: ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it.’”

Any horticulturalist entering the biodome won’t see anything conforming to reality. Geez designed his plants from his imagination.

“I’ve been to Joshua Tree a few times,” he said, referring to the California desert’s Joshua Tree National Park. “I’ve walked around and experienced it in my own way.”

Geez said his cacti are inspired by the visual style of early Nickelodeon, the children’s cable channel known for its bold colors, clashing patterns, and neon green slime. The cacti are made from spray-painted upholstery foam, adorned with multi-colored floral effects made of felt and foam.

Geez said the infrastructure of each piece is made from the cardboard of Amazon delivery boxes in which his craft supplies arrived.