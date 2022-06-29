The next 20 years will bring lots of change to the Philadelphia Navy Yard. A blueprint for the next two decades unveiled on Tuesday calls for the creation of a 611-unit residential development, a new hotel, and more life sciences buildings.

It’s an effort to build upon the current successes of the former military facility while making it more diverse and adding residential properties.

Kam Babaoff, of the partnership between Ensemble and Mosaic, two developers who have joined together on the project, said they are already working to expand the life sciences capabilities of the facility, with a 137,000-square-foot research and development facility, which should begin adding tenants next year.

The first residential project, called Chapel Block, will be the basis of a new neighborhood with 611 units, including furnished apartments, luxury spaces, and affordable units.

Under the proposal, there will also be 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor residential amenities and another 26,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.