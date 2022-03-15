Diversity a key factor in new research facility under construction at Philly’s Navy Yard

A new development in the Philadelphia Navy Yard is being touted as a future model for diversity, equity, and inclusion in Philadelphia.

1201 Normandy Place is being built as a research and development building without any tenants. The speculative investment in 137,000 square feet of high-tech research space aims to prevent companies that come up with ideas in Philadelphia from going to other places to develop their research into a bankable commodity.

Greg Reaves, CEO of Mosaic Development Partners, said the facility is designed for gene and cell therapy companies as their business evolves into manufacturing, but the goal is also to increase wealth in Black communities through their development.

“We understand the poverty level, we understand what communities are struggling with, and we are looking to build wealth in communities, not just wealth for ourselves,” Reaves said. He added their goal is “to bring other people up around us, and not just to build businesses or buildings.”