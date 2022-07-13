Rite Aid has opened a new type of corporate headquarters at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. Called a Collaboration Center, company CEO Heyward Donigan explains it’s more of an incubator that’s designed to draw more diverse employees to the company.

“I was never going to be able to recruit the talent that we needed without being able to recruit people who were diverse, both in terms of race and gender, but also geography, that the best and brightest weren’t always going to be either in Camp Hill or even in Pennsylvania,” Donigan said. “They were going to be all over the country and in some cases all over the world.”

The facility has all of the amenities you would expect from a modern company hoping to attract new employees.

“It’s conference rooms with various sizes, shapes, a communal setting, an in-house digital and video studio, a genius bar for IT services,” Donigan said. “Our associates will enjoy all of the modern features and amenities, including a catering kitchen, a business center, and a respite room for nursing, prayer, and meditation.”