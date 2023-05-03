The university’s former president, Father Kevin Gillespie, created a long-term lease of the Barnes building at the urging of Jim Maquire, founder of the Maguire Foundation.

“I said to him: In my opinion there is no decision. We have to have this building as part of the university,” said Maquire. “Art is part of education. To get an education from the perspective of art is very important. We should have it because we’re a first-class university.”

The museum is named after Maguire’s wife, Frances, an artist and philanthropist who made the renovation possible with a $50 million donation to St. Joe’s through the family foundation. Unfortunately, she did not survive to see the museum completed. Maquire died in 2020 at age 84.

“Today, if she was here, she would be so proud of this because she really appreciated community, neighborhood art museums,” said Meghan McGuire Nicoletti, Frances’ daughter and president and CEO of the McGuire Foundation. “She was very instrumental in bringing art to children, to older people, to people that otherwise might not have access to art.”

The University’s collection spans from 16th century religious art to new work by contemporary artists, with a particular strength in colonial Latin-American art. It is normally hung on walls scattered throughout the St. Joe’s campus. With a new museum, director Emily Hage can show about 500 pieces in one space.

“That’s the thing: It’s a space. It’s a place where people can come together,” said Hage. “It allows us to show this art that scholars know about but a lot of people didn’t. It allows us to have a space for contemporary artists, and there are never too many of those spaces.”

Hage’s goal is to do literally everything.

“That’s my mantra: Art is relevant to everything,” she said, ticking off programs related to a range of tangential interests including a gallery of prosthetic designs for occupational therapy, wall text with students’ poetic responses to art, planned educational programs with Gompers Elementary school across the street, and a robot docent named Pepper powered by artificial intelligence

Pepper is about three feet high with big Manga eyes, a touch screen on its chest, and a child-like voice.

“I am learning to be a docent,” Pepper explained. “My friends here are programming me to talk about art, then interact with museum visitors as part of their research on how artificial intelligence can be more helpful in human-centric spaces.”

The building was originally designed in 1922 by architect Paul Cret specifically to display Albert Barnes’ extensive collection of impressionist and post-impressionist art. The building was arranged as a string of small galleries with parquet hardwood flooring and walls covered in beige burlap, in which Barnes arranged his collection alongside meticulously chosen furniture and metal hardware.

Visitors might recall the spaces could be dim, with some paintings receding into shadow.

The exterior of the building has been repaired and restored, using marble sourced from the same French quarry that supplied the original stone. The African-motif tiling around the entrance remains intact.

The big changes are inside where the gallery walls are now gleaming white and the lighting is modernized, able to automatically adjust according to daylight from the windows. Some of the walls have been removed to enlarge gallery spaces. New hallways between rooms have been added.

The warmth of the original oak trim and soft burlap is gone, except for one gallery where the original interior design preferred by Albert Barnes has been maintained. It now features Cret’s design drawings of the building, and will be used ongoing as space showing artifacts of architectural history.