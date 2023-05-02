Philly Art Museum now has a permanent home for Ellsworth Kelly

The Philadelphia Museum of Art now has a gallery devoted permanently to the late abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly.

On the anniversary of his centenary – he was born May 31, 1923 – the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation has given away $2,750,000 in grants to 50 selected museums around the country, plus $16 million worth of artwork by Kelly, known for his minimalist work.

The PMA is one of those chosen museums. It will use its gift of $100,000 to create an endowment that will fund one of its rooms to be dedicated to Kelly’s work in perpetuity: Gallery 275, now called the Jennifer Rice and Michael Forman Gallery.

“Needless to say, I am thrilled,” said Jack Shear, Kelly’s widower and president of the Kelly Foundation. “The PMA was such an important place for Ellsworth, going back to his years-long friendship with [former] director Anne d’Harnoncourt. That it is happening in Ellsworth’s centennial year is truly special.”

The Museum has also received a gift of 18 drawings, the oil painting “Seaweed” (1949), and the steel sculpture “Curve I” (1973). Many of the drawings had already been loaned to the museum by Shear for the show “Ellsworth Kelly: Reflections on Water and Other Early Drawings,” which opened on April 22.