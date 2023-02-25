The Brind Center will be the new home of the private collection of Ira Brind, who said he has been collecting African artifacts for more than 40 years. His support of the center named after him will be an unspecified cash donation and a gift of his 300-piece collection.

“I have collected a series of artifacts that speak to a lot of people in this area’s history,” said Brind. “It will speak to the whole population, and perhaps more intimately to a smaller part of the population.”

The Art Museum has never before had an African-oriented department. Brind said creating one has been on his mind for several years — he has been a trustee since 2006 — but it did not gain much traction under the museum’s previous director, Timothy Rub.

“He wasn’t about to make this decision,” Brind said. “So I really pitched it to Sasha the first time I met with her, four days after she got here.”

The announcement of the Brind Center comes at the same time the museum makes public its new Equity Agenda, outlining a series of goals designed to be an “investment in the wellness and engagement of historically underrepresented communities.”

Suda said the process of creating an Equity Agenda predated her arrival at the museum. It describes four specific, measurable aspirations for the organization, including raising $5 million toward the acquisition of works by Black artists and African art.

The other goals of the new Equity Agenda include implementing strategies so that 40% of staff will represent diverse backgrounds by 2025, 35% of its suppliers are women-, minority-, and disabled-owned businesses by 2025, and developing at least 11 public events with community stakeholders in 2023.

“It’s new in that we’re having the confidence to express it outwardly, but that intention was there all along,” Suda said. “What time better than now to create some really great momentum.”