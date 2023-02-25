Music to matriculate by: Mann Center to host an HBCU Festival in May

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts will host its first festival of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in May, which it intends to make a biannual event.

On Sunday, May 20, representatives from at least 10 HBCUs will be at the Mann Center introducing their schools to teenagers, college students, and potential returning adults. The day will be music-driven as the Mann will feature performances by marching bands, drumlines, and choirs from HBCUs.

“There certainly are other HBCU gatherings, so I don’t want to suggest that we’re alone in this,” said Mann president and CEO Catherine Cahill. “But what we’re doing with all the music, and bringing together this incredible full day of so many activities, is a first.”

Admission to the Mann’s 22-acre campus on the May 20 festival will be free to all. It is supported by TD Bank.

The festival will be preceded on Friday night with a ticketed performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center accompanied by the Morgan State University Choir, and then on Saturday by a dinner and panel discussion with presidents of local HBCUs Delaware State, Cheyney, and Lincoln universities.

One of the festivals’ headline performing groups will be the Jeremy Winston Chorale International, based in Dayton, Ohio, a choir of mostly graduates from HCBUs who can pivot between classical, gospel, and R&B music.

Winston, its founder and director who grew up in Philadelphia, said his group is informed by the distinctive musical traditions developed on HBCU campuses.

“That HBCU context, the HBCU style and HBCU spirit,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to say exactly what that is. You just kind of feel something in the moment and you go with it. It really is similar to jazz, but in a different way. It’s very special.”

Winston will also teach a free masterclass on chorale singing at the festival. The Mann’s chief education and communication officer, Naomi Gonzalez, said musicians from Stillman College, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will also teach a class in drumline.

“As a product of a violin that got me a scholarship to college, learning how to play a drum or being able to be in a choir can be a ticket to college,” she said.