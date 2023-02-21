“Thomas Eakins is one of Philadelphia’s hometown heroes, is one of Philadelphia’s best-known artists. So we’re sending him on an adventure out West.” Smith said. “Eakins didn’t paint football because it wasn’t really a thing back in his day, but he painted boxing and rowing and sailing, as we see here. It felt in the spirit of the Super Bowl to choose this work.”

Eakins is widely revered in Philadelphia as a giant of 19th and early 20th-century American art, but less known in Kansas City. Aside from one major painting — a 7-foot tall, life-size portrait of Monsignor James P. Turner — the Nelson-Atkins collection is otherwise sparse when it comes to Eakins.

“We have a different Thomas that kind of obliterates everybody else: We have Thomas Hart Benton, the 20th-century American painter, born and raised in Missouri,” said William Rudolph, director of curatorial affairs at the Nelson-Atkins.

“For us in Kansas City, Benton is our American art totem in terms of people who knew him when he was alive, people who have been to his house, people who recognize models that he painted or locations where he worked,” Rudolph said. “We have our beloved Thomas, and hopefully this loan from Philadelphia will give the earlier Thomas – Thomas Eakins – a little bit of a boost.”

How exactly the Eakins will be displayed has not yet been determined.

“Obviously, we want the picture to have pride of place,” he said. “I mean, there’s no point in borrowing a great picture from the Philadelphia Museum of Art and hiding it in a corner.”

Rudolph has a personal affinity to Philadelphia and its museum: it’s where he started his career in museum work “when I was a baby,” i.e. from 1995 – 2004 when he bounced between several departments.

“I went to Bryn Mawr for graduate school. I say ‘wooder’ ice. I’m a Philadelphian through and through,” he admitted. “I was a little torn between who I should root for.”

He said the Eakins loan will give the Nelson-Atkins Museum opportunities to tell stories it could not have otherwise.

“We are a river city, but we don’t have the same kind of recreational water traffic that Philadelphia does on the Schuylkill,” Rudolph said. “There’s so many fun stories we can tell about the painting itself, about what it means to Philadelphia, about what it represented then and now.”

Had the tables been turned, with the Eagles winning the game and the Nelson-Atkins giving up a painting on loan, Rudoplph would have sent “Venus Rising from the Sea – A Deception” (1822), an optical illusion painting by Raphaelle Peale, part of the Peale artistic dynasty of early Philadelphia.

Win or lose, either way, this museum Super Bowl wager would have centered the Philadelphia story.

“We are the winners here. But, you know, Philadelphia is also the winner because I hope this will alert our visitors to one of the great treasures of the Philadelphia Museum of Art,” Rudolph said.