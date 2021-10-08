Hull said his life is not so far removed from the lives of the Color Me Back participants, many of whom had no homes, no money, and no prospects. He said he once lived on the streets when he was young, and was involved with gangs, drugs, and guns.

Once, as a teenager, he was arrested by SEPTA police for spray painting on a station wall.

“My mom had to come and get me. That was not a good look, right there, your mom coming to get you,” he said. “That’s what really made me be determined, that it was something in me and I didn’t think that I should be locked up for it.”

Now, Tull has been working professionally as a muralist for about two decades.

Tull’s own past makes him empathize with the participants in Color Me Back, giving him the patience and insight to work with a population that can sometimes be challenging.

“We get them. We go in. We work hard to pull out their creativity, from individuals that have been closed in for whatever reason: trauma, mental issues,” said Tull. “We try to break that barrier and get right in where creativity overcomes all that.”

The concourse columns were painted during the pandemic. At first the program had trouble finding 10 people a day to work on the underground murals, but in time the program became so popular he was turning people away and using a lottery system to hire a new crew every day.

Serendipitously, the columns are a little more than six feet apart, the recommended “social distance” established by the Centers of Disease Control to contain the COVID-19 virus. Every day Tull would simply assign each of his participants to work on a particular column, and not to move from there, to ensure his crew were following protocols.