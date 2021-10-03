Sun Ra kicks off a two-year jam for the love of Philly trees

On the last weekend in September, musicians of the Sun Ra Arkestra walked down a sloped meadow in Philadelphia’s Awbury Arboretum, toward a stage erected at the bottom in front of several hundred people who had spread out in the grass.

The famously intergalactic jazz band appeared to be delivering a message from outer space.

“Calling planet Earth! Calling planet Earth!” chanted Tara Middleton, the band’s vocalist.

The message of the concert, presented by Ars Nova Workshop and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, was to notice the trees. The performance and afternoon of related activities were part of “Summoning the Future Forest,” the inaugural event of a multi-year project by the Horticultural Society to engage the public in Philadelphia’s urban trees.

Called S(tree)twork, the project will be a series of artistic events and practices related to trees and the reforestation of Philadelphia. The end product will be a large-scale, built installation at Awbury Arboretum. What exactly that will be is still to be determined.

“We hope that it serves as a hub for the movement that we want to build, of people that want to reforest Philadelphia’s tree canopy,” said PHS’s director of Strategy, Planning and Partnerships, Casey Kuklick.

Philadelphia has traditionally forested areas in its parks and arboreta, but just as critical are the sidewalk and backyard trees in densely populated neighborhoods, which create a cooling effect during hot months, rainwater management in wet seasons, and beautification all year long.

Surveys show Philadelphia’s canopy is unequally distributed throughout its neighborhoods. Lower-income neighborhoods tend to have much fewer trees than wealthier and often whiter neighborhoods. Extreme heat kills more people each year than other natural events such as hurricanes and flooding; a leafy canopy can cool an overall neighborhood by more than 20 degrees.