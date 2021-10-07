U.S. Squash finds a new home in Philly with plans to create first public school league

Plans to expand Philly squash mentorship program

Although squash is played as a league sport at the high school level, the teams are usually formed by clubs outside of school, and never as part of a public school. This year’s Philadelphia high school league will serve as a model to be replicated in other cities, Klipstein said.

The Specter Center is open to the public through paid memberships costing $65 or $115 per month, and will accommodate non-members for drop-in play. Klipstein said memberships will extend to family members of its high school league players, and will have incentives to draw new players.

“For example, if you don’t have the means to afford certain components of our programming, we actually have free programming and that extends to the middle and high schools,” he said.

As part of its community outreach efforts, U.S. Squash has also brought SquashSmarts under its roof. The 20-year-old after-school athletic and academic mentoring program is expanding its West Philly and North Philly operations with dedicated office and teaching spaces inside the Specter Center.

The arrangement is mutual: U.S. Squash is not charging SquashSmarts rent to be a tenant in the building, and SquashSmarts is assisting U.S. Squash on designing programming for young people at the center.

SquashSmarts introduces squash to students at partnering Philadelphia public schools. There, it recruits interested children to sign up for regular, year-round sessions, wherein they are shuttled to a nearby squash facility for coaching, mentoring, and academic assistance. The program currently serves 369 students, with plans to more than double that by next year.

“We like to say that we’re an inch wide and a mile deep. We’re not necessarily working with the most number of kids, but we’re trying to work with them as frequently as possible,” said CEO Stephen Gregg.

For some, a love of squash did not come easily. Squash is statistically less popular than its closest cousin, racquetball, which has about twice the number of players in the U.S. Although U.S. Squash sits on the International Olympic Committee, squash has not been accepted as an Olympic sport.

However, a recent rise in squash’s popularity is dramatic, with the number of players tripling in the last 15 years. Yet, in many Philadelphia neighborhoods, squash remains relatively unknown.

“I played baseball before. Squash is completely different,” said Joshua Morales, a former SquashSmarts student, who is now a staff member at the program. “You have to have that hand-eye coordination, but squash is more cardiovascular. You have to be able to run low, get high, move side-to-side. It’s super different.”

“When I first heard about squash, I didn’t want to join,” said Kareem Price, another SquashSmarts staffer, who had been a competitive player in the middle and high school program. “My sixth grade teacher and my mom had a conversation. My mom forced me to come back.”

“Once I started actually doing it, it was pretty cool. I saw that I was good at it,” he said while attending the recent U.S. Open. “Not to toot my own horn — I’m not like none of these pros that we are around now — but I think I had a good squash career. I didn’t play in college, I did different sports in college. But it helped me get through some of the toughest times in my life.”

Price lost his father at a young age to gun violence, and said he often felt angry. Squash helped him work through his emotions, while keeping his academic life on track.

“We’re hitting a ball against a wall. You literally could get all the frustration out of you right there,” he said. “It helped me just being around good friends, good mentors, having good teachers, and squash coaches.”

As a tenant of the Specter Center, SquashSmarts plans to expand its programming to younger children, putting racquets for the first time in the hands of kindergartners and elementary school students.