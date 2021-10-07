The main focus of the center will be breaking down the barriers of gender and race in sports media, as you did. You know, the baseball clubhouse is a very insular, misogynist place … Tell us about the struggles that you had early on, just trying to get access.

It was 1984. With assurances from that league, I was sent to cover the Cubs and Padres League Championship Series. So in doing my job, I went down to the Padres clubhouse. I went into the clubhouse with the 50 or so other reporters and then was rudely pushed out. Literally, someone had their hand on my back, pushing me through the door as I was being pushed out … And so I’m standing in the dank, awful tunnel at Wrigley Field wondering how I’m going to do my job because you need both sides of the story. And another reporter came by. He saw immediately. He sized up the situation. He said, “What do you need?” And I said, “I need quotes.” He goes, “Who we want?” Well, they already said the starting pitcher wasn’t coming out to talk to me. So the first name that came to mind was Steve Garvey.

Steve was surrounded by the media, as he usually is, because after his team loses he shows up. The reporter told him where I was and what had happened. Steve excused himself from the throng and came out into the tunnel. And he said, “OK, OK, I’ll stay here for as long as you need, but remember you have a job to do.” And it was the most important thing anybody had ever said to me. And to this day, it’s the most important … I was at a crossroads. I am not a brave person. And he showed me the importance of staying the course, staying on the right path. The next day, Peter Ueberroth, brand new to the job of Commissioner (of Baseball), opened clubhouses universally. He said if the person is properly credentialed, no team can throw that person out of the clubhouse or harass him or her. And it’s been that way ever since.

Forty years later, there are issues, but we’re in there now. You go into a locker room and it’s heavily populated with both genders.

What’s your hope for students who are going to go through the Claire Smith Center for Sports Media, not only for their sports media knowledge, but for themselves?

I would hope that they come out with a strong belief of self. I don’t want them to come out and having been remolded into a robotic, cliche, question-spouting person, who perhaps does the makeup perfectly — and that’s not a gender thing because men wear makeup, too … I look in the mirror after work and I ask my parents if I made them proud that day. And did I do the right thing? And that’s all you need to do. These are foundational building blocks to build something special and that something special is the student who’s about to be in journalism and become a leader.