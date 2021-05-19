Sculptures to sprout along the Delaware River waterfront all year

Starting next month, a rotation of internationally recognized artists will have their work installed along the Delaware River, in a public sculpture project to last at least a year.

The first sculpture will be by the London-based artist Tracey Emin, who first emerged in the 1990s as one of the more confessional and provocative of the Young British Artists. A Moment Without You — a series of tall poles topped with bronze birds, first installed in Hong Kong in 2017 — will be installed in June on the recently renovated Pier 68 in South Philadelphia, behind the Walmart shopping center.

That will be followed in October by a series of three, monumental-sized gateways made of stone slabs, by the Brooklyn-based artist Sam Moyer. Doors for Doris is currently on view in Doris Plaza in New York’s Central Park, for which it was made.