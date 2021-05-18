Pa. Primary: Slow turnout at the polls so far in Philly for heated DA race
Updated: 11:30 a.m.
—
While the stakes are high this Primary Day, which features races that could have a resounding impact on both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s criminal justice systems, turnout has been slow so far — even for a typical non-presidential election year, according to some poll workers.
Britt McLaughlin, an election judge for the second ward in South Philadelphia said a lot of people voted by mail, which might be due to the long lines during last year’s presidential election.
Voters across the Philadelphia region are already casting their ballots on this primary Election Day.
So far, it's been a slow morning in the city, even for a primary, said Britt McLaughlin, an election judge for the second ward in South Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania’s Department of State sent out 820,406 mail and absentee ballots to residents. As of Monday evening, voters had sent back less than 60% of these ballots, which must be received by 8 p.m., according to spokesperson Wanda Murren. Voters can manually return a mail ballot to county boards of elections and local satellite drop-off sites.
Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one in Philadelphia, though some Republicans switched parties to vote in the heated contest for Philadelphia district attorney, according to WHYY’s Billy Penn.
Voter Jason Sandman did not do that; he remains an Independent and said there should be an alternative party.
“I’m not too proud of the two-party system, so I came in and I’m not able to vote on some of the elections, but I can answer some of the [ballot] questions and some of the amendments to the charter …,” he said. “I just wanted to make my vote count.”
He said he did use the opportunity to talk to his friends about the district attorney race, and explain the voting process to his toddler.
South Philadelphia resident Phil George voted at the Santore Library and is determined to get incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner reelected.
“I just like that he’s keeping [police] accountable, which is what the city really needs,” said George, who added that he thinks Krasner’s opponent, former prosecutor Carlos Vega is “horrible” and disapproves of Vega’s support from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the city’s powerful police union.
“I think the FOP really just needs a little bit of a, I hate to say it, a little smack in the face,” he said.
In Montgomery County, there are not many people voting in person either. Elkins Park resident Suni Blackwell said he voted by mail in last year’s presidential election, but felt good about voting in person today, because it restores some kind of normalcy.
“ A lot of people … talk about what needs to be done sometimes or may complain,” he said. “If you’re not getting here [or] you’re not exercising your right to vote, then there’s no need to talk … We’re past that time of ‘our vote doesn’t matter.’”
Sydney Shuster echoed that sentiment, and said she felt comfortable voting in person because she has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Alexus Reynolds said she was happy to see plenty of hand sanitizer and people still wearing masks at the polling location at Cheltenham Elementary School.
WHYY’s Laura Benshoff and Katie Meyer contributed reporting.
