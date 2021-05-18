Pa. Primary: Slow turnout at the polls so far in Philly for heated DA race

Updated: 11:30 a.m.

—

While the stakes are high this Primary Day, which features races that could have a resounding impact on both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s criminal justice systems, turnout has been slow so far — even for a typical non-presidential election year, according to some poll workers.

Britt McLaughlin, an election judge for the second ward in South Philadelphia said a lot of people voted by mail, which might be due to the long lines during last year’s presidential election.

Voters across the Philadelphia region are already casting their ballots on this primary Election Day.

So far, it’s been a slow morning in the city, even for a primary, said Britt McLaughlin, an election judge for the second ward in South Philadelphia. She said a lot of people voted by mail, which might be due to the long lines during last year’s presidential election.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State sent out 820,406 mail and absentee ballots to residents. As of Monday evening, voters had sent back less than 60% of these ballots, which must be received by 8 p.m., according to spokesperson Wanda Murren. Voters can manually return a mail ballot to county boards of elections and local satellite drop-off sites.

Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one in Philadelphia, though some Republicans switched parties to vote in the heated contest for Philadelphia district attorney, according to WHYY’s Billy Penn.