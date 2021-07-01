Hot and mad: What July feels like when your neighborhood pool doesn’t reopen

Jassy Perez and her two daughters usually beat the heat with a dive in the cold water at Hunting Park Recreation Center. Wednesday, as the region sweated through a code-red heat emergency, that was not an option. Unlike pools in other neighborhoods, her swim spot will not reopen this summer.

“It’s a shame,” Perez said. “Everything else is open so why not let the young kids enjoy the pool and stay fresh?”

Perez is improvising though. She stays in the house to keep cool with air conditioning and for her kids, she has an inflatable pool set up on the sidewalk. Still, the closed public pool bothers her. It was a place she knew the kids could be safe.

“That’s how they keep themselves entertained and out of trouble,” she said. “If there was a pool where they can spend time, it would be a better experience for them rather than just being in the street.”

Only 47 of the city’s 69 pools will be opening this year. For Perez and others, the plan feels like a stinging reminder of ongoing inequities in America’s poorest large city.

While 24% of city residents earn less than the federal poverty line, 32% of the population in neighborhoods where pools are closed live in poverty compared to 25% in areas where pools will reopen, according to a data analysis provided to PlanPhilly.

The neighborhoods where the city is keeping pools closed are also home to more Black and Latino residents than the city as a whole. Conversely, Black residents are underrepresented in areas where pools will reopen.

Meanwhile, non-Hispanic white residents make up a smaller share of neighborhoods where pools will be closed than they do of the city as a whole and a larger share of those areas where pools will reopen.

Eileen Divringi is a researcher and board president of the South Kensington Community Partners who lives in Olde South Kensington. She started analyzing the demographics in the neighborhoods affected by the city’s pool plan after a neighbor texted her, concerned and confused about the decision to not open the neighborhood pool at the Narcissa S. Cruz Recreation Center this year.