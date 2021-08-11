The creators of a new Philly bike park want you to go play in traffic

Stephanie Rivera Fenniri, the former deputy director of the Bicycle Coalition, said the group was intentional about where to build the $110,000-plus project.

“Hunting Park is a really rich area, it’s primarily made up of Black, Latinx, immigrant populations,” said Fenniri. “When we were looking at where we should be installing infrastructure… we wanted it to be somewhere that overlapped with the High Injury Network and also somewhere that served populations that are historically underserved by these types of facilities.”

Leroy Fisher, co-founder and president of Hunting Park United, one of the local organizations involved with the project, said the park brings new learning opportunities to the area.

“This is a great start to teach the rules of the world,” he said. “I’m grateful for its location and grateful that we were chosen first to have a facility like this.”

Stuart said she hopes to bring programming to the park and teach bike riding to both kids and adults. The coalition currently runs a monthly two-hour class between April and October out of Lloyd Hall Gymnasium on Boathouse Row.

Adults, 18 and up, interested in learning how to ride a bike can do so for a $15 registration fee and an additional $14.04 to rent a bike to learn on.

“We definitely just have a huge demand for that, that we are trying to figure out how to grow,” Stuart said.