$2.2 million playground with special ‘intergenerational’ swing opens at 8th and Diamond

Mayor Jim Kenny took a trip to North Philadelphia Wednesday to celebrate the opening of an unusually intergenerational playground.

With a budget of more than $2.2 million, the revamped 8th and Diamond Playground includes amenities the community asked for, including a big swing designed for play across generations and old-school pavement games such as hopscotch.

The reopened park boasts an expanded recreation center, an accessible sprayground, an updated basketball court, and new climbing equipment. The redone park also includes newly planted trees, an important addition in a part of the city that has less tree cover and higher temperatures than other areas.