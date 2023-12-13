Philadelphia poised to add automatic speed cameras to additional roadways

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia is one step closer to expanding an automatic speed camera program that traffic safety advocates say will help slow the city’s alarming rate of hit-and-runs.

State lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill out of committee that would make a pilot program on Roosevelt Boulevard permanent while enabling Philadelphia to install similar speed cameras along ten additional high-traffic roadways in partnership with PennDOT. The list could include sections of North Broad Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway, as well as Lincoln Drive and Kelly Drive.

Approved by the Senate Transportation Committee, the amended measure calls for bringing cameras to five additional corridors on a permanent basis and five school zones on a pilot basis. It also includes a provision creating an Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program and language to install new driver protections and complete a study that would consider further expanding the program to other municipalities.

The bill, introduced by Philadelphia state Rep. Ed Neilson, must still clear a series of procedural hurdles, but backers say it’s poised to pass as part of budget negotiations taking place this week before the General Assembly breaks for the holidays.

“It’s about saving lives, and [Senate lawmakers] know it too. And they want to make certain that this gets done. So I would say it should be over here, hopefully today,” said Neilson, who chairs the House’s transportation committee.

The bill moves as Philadelphia continues to contend with a traffic safety crisis.

The city’s traffic death rate outpaces most big cities in the country, including New York and Chicago. By mid-November, the city had already surpassed last year’s total for fatal hit-and-runs.

City-held data shows at least 40 people have died in hit-and-runs in the city so far this year, the majority of them pedestrians. That’s more than double the total recorded in 2019, further fueling calls for interventions like building on the automated speed camera pilot, which expires on Dec. 18.