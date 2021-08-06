Keisha Williams, 34, and her three children spent the morning of July 25, 2014, selling fruit at the corner of Germantown and Allegheny avenues in North Philadelphia. They were raising money for their church, so it would finally be able to build a long-needed playground in their community.

But the morning took an unexpectedly horrific turn. Carjackers, who had stolen an SUV after kidnapping and sexually assaulting the driver, speeded their way from Sixth and Cumberland streets and crashed into the fruit stand. Keisha Williams and her three children were killed: 15-year-old daughter, Keiearra Williams; 10-year-old son Joseph Reed; and 7-year-old son Terrence Moore.

Rochelle Williams, Keisha’s sister, had talked to her earlier that day before she left to set up the fruit stand.

“Somebody was telling my youngest sister that a mom and three kids got hit. We were trying to call her phone. Nobody answered,” Rochelle Williams said.

A few hours later, she saw her niece and nephews’ names flash across the TV screen.

“When I saw the 4 o’clock news, when they said their ages, my heart dropped. I was really hurt. My heart, like … I couldn’t believe it. And I had a hard time dealing with this for a long time,” Williams said. “But the Lord made a way for me to, you know, get myself together and accept it.”

Keisha Williams survived the crash, but she was in a coma for two weeks before her sisters made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

The Williams family was forever changed. Immediately afterward, still reeling from grief, Rochelle’s surviving sister moved to South Carolina with Keisha’s two other children.

“They needed a new start at life,” she said. “It took a while for everybody to get their stuff together.”

The perpetrators of the hit-and-run/carjacking, Jonathan Rosa, 26, and Cornelius Crawford, 30, are serving lengthy prison sentences. Both pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, sexual assault, and other crimes.