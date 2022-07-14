Mayor Jim Kenney said he’s glad to have a place for people to come and have a safe space to enjoy the outdoors. He recalled years of riding his bike through the park, affectionately known as “the lakes” and said he always felt at home in the space.

Kenney talked about working with Verna for years and said she was like a “big sister” to him. He said he was so proud of her when she became the first woman to lead City Council.

Kenney said the park, like Verna, will be forward-thinking with more than just one or two pieces of equipment designed for those in wheelchairs. The Verna playground was designed so that the entire space will be handicapped accessible. He said it “sets a new high bar for public park design.”

State Representative Regina Young also spoke at the groundbreaking Wednesday and said that the space is special.

“I love open spaces. I believe that it brings such a wholeness to who we are,” Young said. “It brings a balanced mental wellness, mental and emotional space to help us understand we are bigger. We are not as big as this universe, but we can participate in it. And so, these parks stabilize me mentally.”

Barbara Capozzi of the Friends of FDR Park said Verna was a woman who “showered people with love and affection, guidance and wisdom,” and called her a “guardian angel” for the community. Capozzi said the park will become a destination and a model for others in the country.

Verna died last June at age 90 after a career in public service that spanned seven decades. She is the only woman to have been president of City Council.

Verna’s father, who was also a member of council, also has a park named after him at 7700 Elmwood Ave in Philadelphia. One of Verna’s former aides said she visited his park all the time to tell people the story of her father.

The new South Philadelphia facility is expected to be ready to open in about one year.