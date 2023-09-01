Philly’s FDR Park gets federal grant for stream and wetland restoration

A stream and wetland restoration project at a popular park in South Philadelphia is getting a boost with federal money.

$1.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help fund work in the natural areas of FDR Park.

“The grant will enable us to continue and expand our nature-based programming at FDR and will encourage more visitors to get on the water,” said Jeff Barg, a spokesperson for the Fairmount Park Conservancy, in an emailed statement. “It’s a big deal.”

The nonprofit Fairmount Park Conservancy is spearheading a more than $250 million renovation of FDR Park, which will include new playgrounds, a new welcome center, and new sports fields and courts. Fundraising for the project is ongoing, although construction on some elements has begun.

The money announced Thursday is part of a slate of grants through the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund, totaling nearly $15 million, for projects in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York.