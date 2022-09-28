This week you can learn to save seeds, do a guided meditation or get activist training at FDR park in South Philadelphia.

The activities are part of a weeklong, grassroots program of events called “MeadowFest,” put together by a variety of Philly residents and organizations.

“The overall theme [is] connecting and learning about the biodiversity at … the meadows, as well as celebrating its beauty and how much is left to save,” said Avigail Milder, a MeadowFest organizer.

The events — from adventure biking to Plein air painting — celebrate a naturalized area on the western side of FDR park known to some users as “the meadows,” which grew from a municipal golf course that closed in 2019. The area is slated for big changes during the $250 million transformation of the park — which will include renovated buildings, dozens of new athletic fields and courts, a great lawn, and miles of trails. Under the current plan, the former golf course will turn into sports facilities, forested and emergent wetlands, nature trails, and a “wildflower hill” made from soil dredged to create a tidal wetland in the southwest area of the park.

Kat Kendon is an organizer with the group Save the Meadows — which is pushing for a reimagining of the FDR Park Plan. Kendon says the goal of MeadowFest is to raise awareness about the meadows.

“Really invite people from all walks of life to come down and see what this space has to offer,” she said. “It just, as it stands right now, is a pretty magical space. And we just want to be sure people had a chance to experience that.”

Some Philadelphians were alarmed when site clearing started last month on the western side of the park to make way for the tidal wetland and the soil hill. A total of roughly 58 acres have been cleared, including space for the 33-acre wetland, construction site haul roads, staging areas, and the soil hill, said Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia International Airport, which is funding the wetland project as an offset for the disruption of other wetlands in the airport’s cargo expansion project.

The tidal wetland being built at FDR park is meant to tackle chronic flooding that often leaves the park’s playground and baseball fields wet. City officials say it will involve planting 7,000 new native trees and 1,700 bushes and woody shrubs, in an attempt to re-establish the habitat that was there before the land became a park.

But Milder, a founding member of Save the Meadows, worries these young trees won’t truly replace the mature trees that were cut down.

“All the benefits that mature trees give the ecosystem — it’s nowhere equivalent,” she said.