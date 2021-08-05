Jerrymar Romos ended the 2020 school year resolute about his desire to return to the classroom in person. The 9-year-old from North Philly missed seeing his friends and the energy of being together.

“Staring at a computer screen all day, every day, is a bad way to learn,” he said.

His dad, Jose Domenech, agreed.

“Too many distractions at home,” he said. “He needs to be in school.”

Jerrymar’s experience represents a new twist on an old phenomenon, what researchers are calling the “COVID slide.” It’s a pandemic-adjusted version of the traditional “summer slide,” when children forget some of the lessons they are taught during the school year after spending months away from the classroom during the summertime.

Because of the pandemic, researchers believe children may have experienced as much as 10 months of learning loss, about five times as much as a typical summer slide. It’s an international problem that Philadelphia is trying to solve with a new approach that meets kids where they are, with lessons disguised as play.