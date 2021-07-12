Philly neighborhoods celebrate teen ‘play captains’ at kickoff event

Four Philadelphia teenagers were expecting an ordinary first day of work on Monday morning. Instead, they were met with a red carpet and community members cheering their names.

The four teens, Jah’sier Brickett, Semaj Mcfadden, Makalah Hanible, and Taylor Elliott, known as the “Fab Four” to their bosses, are working as play captains this summer in Kensington through Fab Youth Philly’s Play Captain Initiative.

They will be playing with and teaching kids on “Playstreets,” closed-off roads pre-designated by Philadelphia’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Leaders expect over 150 kids to participate in the program city-wide daily.

The Kensington hub, the Office of Innovative Solutions Collective, was one of four city locations holding red carpet rollouts for teens on Monday, with one more site in North Philadelphia and two others in West Philadelphia.

Brickett, 15, of North Philadelphia, was overwhelmed at the surprise celebration in Kensington, which will serve about 30 to 35 kids a day.

“I felt like I was famous,” said Bricket. “I never experienced nothing like this before.”

Amid the ongoing surge of gun violence in Philadelphia, the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on communities of color, and the obstacles and isolation of virtual learning, the teens are looking forward to bringing a new kind of energy into the streets.

Brickett can’t wait to show kids the “good things to do in life.”