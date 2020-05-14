Philly is making it easier to turn your block into a place for play this summer

When applying for Playstreets, residents have to fill out two applications — one for the summer food program and one for a Playstreets activity permit. What if people could just get the permit to close the street without applying for the food program? That’s a suggestion from Jon Geeting, who is a Fishtown resident and the co-founder of 5th Square, an urbanist PAC, and Open Streets PHL.

Or, could the city come up with a different permit that allows residents to close streets temporarily, like Seattle does, asks Geeting, to create more opportunities for people to be outside, especially during the pandemic.

“They need to come up with something that’s sort of similar, but more attuned to the details of the situation right now,” Geeting said.

“We’d like to see neighborhoods be able to have a network of streets that people can use.”

But for now, that’s not something that the city is considering.

While “Playstreets provide a safe place for kids to play outside without worrying about traffic, the primary focus of the program is to provide nutritious meals to kids when school is not in session,” said Maita Soukup, a spokesperson for Parks and Rec.

A program run by ‘everyday heroes’

Soukup said the city is nonetheless working hard to modify and enhance the program to meet the demands of operating while the coronavirus is present within the community.

Usually, the city provides block supervisors like Contreras with a variety of toys and play equipment such as balls, frisbees, and hula hoops. With group activities and sports suspended because of the virus, those will have to change.

“We are rethinking some of the equipment and play supplies we provide to encourage individual activities or ones that encourage safe social distancing,” Soukup said.

There is no shortage of models to look at as the city rethinks the program.

One strong example can be found in Los Angeles, where a nonprofit group, Kounkuey Design Initiative, worked with city officials, to convert streets into spaces for recreation. Portable play pieces called “Wobbles” and other mobile furniture helped activate their Play Streets.

While Soukup declined to name groups involved in the city’s Playstreets revamp, she said a number of local and national “play partners” would help reimagine recreational opportunities that take social distancing and public health into account.

Contreras, from Hope Street, worries about how the coronavirus would affect her Playstreet this summer. She hopes some of the parents who have participated in the past can help her feed the kids and encourage them to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and keep a distance.

“Cause you know, I want them to come daily and be healthy. I don’t want anyone getting sick of this,” she said.

Contreras said having a space for kids to play safely is important, especially this year. But what grabbed her 15 years ago, and still does, is the free food.

Being a supervisor is a lot of work and responsibility, she said. The supervisor has to fill out the paperwork, go to meetings, and then open and close the street every day from June to August. The volunteer has to receive meals and snacks and serve the food to the kids, and then clean all the mess.

But it’s all worth it, she said, knowing the young people she feeds would go hungry without her work.

Plus she enjoys seeing them grow. She likes talking with them, and teaching them how to eat healthfully.

“When you are giving food away to a child that needs to be fed in the summertime, and it’s a great help…then you sit back and you do your paperwork,” Contreras said. “You did your job. Your job is really feeding these children. The rest is easy.”