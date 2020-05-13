Philly investigating 1,742 percent more respiratory deaths, and many at-home deaths

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Deaths investigated by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The office investigates about one-third of all deaths that occur in Philadelphia. These include “found bodies,” or deaths that happen outside hospital settings, such as drug overdoses or homicides. It also includes some deaths in hospitals, such as child fatalities, or deaths for which the causes are not immediately clear.

Natural deaths investigated by Philadelphia’s Medical Examiner’s Office shot up 171% in April alone, a time of year when overall fatalities typically begin to decline. The total number of deaths investigated by the office that were ultimately linked to respiratory disorders rose more than 1,700% during the pandemic –– from just seven deaths between February and April of last year to 129 this year, including cases that ended up being from COVID-19 and those that did not.

James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city Department of Public Health, said the increase in deaths requiring investigation had taxed the capacity of an office that has also had to shoulder the burden of receiving and storing hundreds of bodies from hospitals and funeral homes.

“It has definitely caused a strain,” Garrow said. “But MEO employees have risen to the occasion and done a great job.”