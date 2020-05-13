A brief history of pandemics in Philly and the myth of race-based immunity

During the past 300 years, three major pandemics have devastated Philadelphia: Yellow Fever in 1793, the Spanish Flu in 1918 and COVID-19 in 2020. In each instance, society was presented with misinformation and misperceptions related to African Americans and their susceptibility or immunity to the disease outbreak.

In 1793, misinformation about African American’s innate immunity to Yellow Fever was rampant. Many physicians had thought that Blacks had developed a resistance to yellow fever due to growing up in Africa, where the mosquitoes carrying the virus were believed to have originated.

A key proponent of that misinformation was Dr. Benjamin Rush, who was then considered America’s most prominent physician. Believing in their inherent immunity, Dr. Rush had supported the enlistment of free Blacks to control the outbreak. By the time Dr. Rush acknowledged his mistake, Yellow Fever – which killed a tenth of Philly’s 50,000 person population, including 240 African Americans — had spread to New York City.

Philadelphia’s African American leaders in 1794 attributed the increased deaths in their communities to their frontline fever tasks of nursing the sick and burying the dead. Like today, Black people were essential workers and risked their lives to serve.