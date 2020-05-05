#GivingTuesdayNow

Donate today and we’ll match your donation with a meal to someone in need in our region.

Donate now

Black churches step up to help hard-hit community

Air Date: May 5, 2020
Listen 13:01
Flanked by fellow doctors, Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium, speaks to a television camera in the parking lot of the West Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church. (Christopher Norris for WHYY)

Flanked by fellow doctors, Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium, speaks to a television camera in the parking lot of the West Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church. (Christopher Norris for WHYY)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Black Philadelphians are dying from COVID-19 at a disproportionately high rate. Part of the problem: There’s not enough testing being offered in lower income neighborhoods in the city, where more people of color live. Now, Black churches are partnering with Black doctors to fill the gaps — a concept that has deep historical roots in other disease outbreaks in the city and in the civil rights movement.

Guest: Chris Norris, WHYY’s Community Contributors and Engagement Editor

Brought to you by The Why

The Why logo

The Why

There’s more to every story if you take the time to tell it.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate