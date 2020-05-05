Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Black Philadelphians are dying from COVID-19 at a disproportionately high rate. Part of the problem: There’s not enough testing being offered in lower income neighborhoods in the city, where more people of color live. Now, Black churches are partnering with Black doctors to fill the gaps — a concept that has deep historical roots in other disease outbreaks in the city and in the civil rights movement.

Guest: Chris Norris, WHYY’s Community Contributors and Engagement Editor